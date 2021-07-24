South Africa/Ghana: Seasoned Journalist Coudjoe Amankwaa Passes On

Mr Amankwaa passed away (of cardiac arrest) at a Johannesburg Hospital on Friday, 23 July 2021.

"This is one of the saddest days in the history of sports journalism. Coudjoe was one of the most amiable journalists around and had earned his stripes both as a print and broadcast journalist," said SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan.

"I leant of his passing on with disbelief. Life can be cruel."

Ghanaian-born Coudjoe started working for the Sowetan in 1994 upon arrival from Swaziland where he had been working since 1992. He then joined Citizen newspaper before becoming a household name as an SABC sports analyst.

"The industry has been robbed of an honest individual and one journalist who called a spade a spade. We are all poorer without Coudjoe," added Dr Jordaan.

The late Coudjoe Amankwaa is survived by his wife Ophelia and three children, a boy and two girls - Amankwaa Junior (18), Anna-Marie (12) and Rosemary (7).

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.