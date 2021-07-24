Nigeria: Live Updates - Local Government Elections Hold in Lagos

24 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin</A>,<a Target="_blank" Href="https://Www.premiumtimesng.com/Author/Ifeoluwa-Adediran">ifeoluwa Adediran</A>and1 Others

There are 6.5 million registered voters for the election and the electoral commission said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the election.

Lagos residents are expected to come out today to cast their ballots in 13,323 polling units across 57 local councils in the state to elect their local government chairmen and councillors for a fresh four-year term.

15 political parties were registered for the election according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Voting is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. in all the polling units, while those in the queue by 3 p.m. will be attended to.

There are 6.5 million registered voters for the election and the electoral commission said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the election.

The commission also said it may transmit the results of the election electronically on its "robust and user-friendly" website, despite still experiencing technical challenges less than 24 hours to voting.

"Our website should really reflect the result," said Ayotunde Philips, the LASIEC boss. "We are having a bit of problem now with uploading but, hopefully, it is going to be reflecting on our website."

PREMIUM TIMES' reporters will bring you live updates on the election from all the three senatorial districts across the state.

8:00 a.m.: LASIEC officials with their voting materials (cubicle, register, and ballot boxes) in Coker Aguda LCDA.

A collation officer who identified himself as Sunday said some of the card readers are not functional.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/475336-live-updates-local-government-elections-hold-in-lagos.html#">

"They are trying to rectify it, charge it and see it it will work," he said.

He said they might resolve to using the manual process.

"The slips for the manual process are with them in case the card readers fail."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X