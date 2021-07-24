Nigeria: Live Updates - Local Government Elections Hold in Lagos

There are 6.5 million registered voters for the election and the electoral commission said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the election.

Lagos residents are expected to come out today to cast their ballots in 13,323 polling units across 57 local councils in the state to elect their local government chairmen and councillors for a fresh four-year term.

15 political parties were registered for the election according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Voting is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. in all the polling units, while those in the queue by 3 p.m. will be attended to.

There are 6.5 million registered voters for the election and the electoral commission said COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the election.

The commission also said it may transmit the results of the election electronically on its "robust and user-friendly" website, despite still experiencing technical challenges less than 24 hours to voting.

"Our website should really reflect the result," said Ayotunde Philips, the LASIEC boss. "We are having a bit of problem now with uploading but, hopefully, it is going to be reflecting on our website."

PREMIUM TIMES' reporters will bring you live updates on the election from all the three senatorial districts across the state.

8:00 a.m.: LASIEC officials with their voting materials (cubicle, register, and ballot boxes) in Coker Aguda LCDA.

A collation officer who identified himself as Sunday said some of the card readers are not functional.

"They are trying to rectify it, charge it and see it it will work," he said.

He said they might resolve to using the manual process.

"The slips for the manual process are with them in case the card readers fail."