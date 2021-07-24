Nigeria: Buhari's Fan Changes Daughter's Name, Says President Has Failed

24 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida Mafara

Yahuza Ibrahim says his admiration of the president has changed because Mr Buhari has failed to fulfil his campaign promises.

A man in Katsina, who named her daughter after President Muhammadu Buhari, Yahuza Ibrahim, has changed her name from Buhariyya to Kauthar.

He said this is because he said the president has failed to fulfil his campaign promises.

In a video clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ibrahim, who is from Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina, said his admiration for Mr Buhari made him to name his daughter "Buhariyya"

"In 2015, just 26 days before Buhari was sworn in, my wife gave birth to a baby girl. I had promised that if the baby turned out to be a boy, I would name him Buhari and if it is a girl, Buhariyya."

However, he said his admiration of the president has changed, saying Mr Buhari has lost the goodwill he enjoyed.

"Anyone who knows me knows I love Buhari for the sake of God, because everyone knows he was a good person. Before, when his name was mentioned, everyone felt he was the right person that could help in tackling our problems. But it has turned out to be the other way round."

According to Mr Ibrahim, the president has not fulfilled any of his campaign promises.

"I tell you, the president has not redeemed any of his campaign promises. He has done nothing."

He said he has now realised the president is not capable of achieving anything.

Mr Ibrahim said he delayed enrolling her daughter in school because of his decision to change her name. He said having done so, Kauthar will now be enrolled.

