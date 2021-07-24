Nigeria: Buhari Returns to Abuja After 8-Day Working Visit to Kano, Katsina

24 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The president performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Kano-Kaduna segment of the Kano-Lagos railway modernisation project on July 15.

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after eight days working visit to Kano and Katsina States, and spending the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in his country home in Daura.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the visit, the president performed the ground breaking ceremony of the Kano-Kaduna segment of the Kano-Lagos railway modernisation project on July 15.

At the event, Mr Buhari reiterated his administration's commitment to continue to accord railway infrastructure development the greatest priority, describing rail transportation as a potent economic driver.

The president also inaugurated some projects constructed by the Kano State Government before proceeding to Katsina.

While in Katsina, Mr Buhari inaugurated the Zobe Regional Water project, which would provide 50 million litres of water to the state, and the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate that would create job opportunities for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.

He also inaugurated a 50km Dutsinma-Tsaskiya Road in Dutsinma Local Government Area.

On Sallah day, the president met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave them two cows, N1 million and 20 bags of rice.

Mr Buhari also hosted the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and some lawmakers, 12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly and some top government officials.

Before departure, the president donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and Daura. (<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)

