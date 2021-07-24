Egypt: Telecom Egypt Introduced Volte Service in Egypt

23 July 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

Telecom Egypt has rolled out its 4G voice calls service with VoLTE technology in the Egyptian telecom market.

The launch was possible with the collaboration of Ericsson, as well as Nokia and Huawei on other networks. This provides customers with a high quality of voice calls and allow them to make calls and use data services via 4G technology at the same time.

Voice call connections over 4G powered by Ericsson takes less than two seconds compared to 10 seconds on non-VoLTE networks.

The Managing Director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, Adel Hamed, said that the company is the only telecom company in Egypt that has frequencies in the 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2600 MHz bands.

VoLTE is considered a highly-efficient wireless technology providing high-quality audio calls for subscribers in terms of voice purity and clarity. Furthermore, this service does not require any additional fees to the current cost of service to be incurred by users. It was also acknowledged and approved by National Telecom Regulatory Authority of Egypt (NTRA) for the huge improvement it will bring to the quality of services in Egypt's market and in line with the latest technologies adopted worldwide.

