Namibia: Coleman Cements Sevilla Stay

ZENATHA Coleman will continue to be one of the main attractions at Sevilla FC Femenino for at least two more seasons.

The club on Wednesday announced that the Brave Gladiators captain agreed to a renewal, and has extended her time in south-eastern Spain until June 2023.

"Happy to continue learning at this great club @SevillaFC_Fem for the next two seasons," she tweeted.

Coleman (27) is currently enjoying time off at home at Keetmanshoop.

She has shown an impressive ability to adapt to a variety of positions for Cristian Toro's side over the campaign, playing 33 games with seven goals in her first season as a Sevilla player.

"In that series of matches, of which she started in 22 between the league and the Cup, the double that served [as catalyst] for the team's comeback against Atlético de Madrid at the Jesús Navas Stadium, as well as her display in the last derby [against fierce rivals Real Betis] stand out," the club said when confirming the new deal on its website.

Coleman said she was "happy to continue for two more years, and excited to continue contributing" to the club's push for prominence.

Since making the switch from Valencia, where she spent two seasons, Coleman has brought freshness and goals to a side which struggled to entertain in seasons past.

Toro pointed out that "it is very important to seek the same line of vision, as always from the ambition shown by a great club such as Sevilla FC".

On her part, Coleman said she was grateful for getting another opportunity, and "to be able to contribute with work and goals with my teammates" at the Andalusian club.

According to the La Colina de Nervion publication, Sevilla view retaining Coleman's services as a substantial coup given the admiring glances she has attracted in the division and around Europe.

In its review of the extension, they view Coleman as "an important player for" Toro's project.

The news outlet also highlighted Coleman's scintillating match-winning performance in the derby as the moment which prompted the club hierarchy to convince her to stay.

The goals have not been flowing as freely in Spain for Coleman as when she played the main attacker for Lithuanian side Gintra Universiteas.

However, Coleman has transformed into an attacking all-rounder, with the added responsibility to create goals, score, and dictate the team's tempo.