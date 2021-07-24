Namibia: Democracy During a Pandemic

THERE is a proverb that says you cannot make an omelette without breaking a few eggs. This means it is impossible to achieve something important without there being some bad effects. This is most true for fighting a pandemic while being a democracy.

It is difficult because most tools that are required to curb transmissions and protect citizens from getting sick, require at least a temporary suspension or limitation of essential rights and freedoms that are the cornerstones of any democracy.

But are citizens willing to give up some of their basic rights to fight off a pandemic?

The ABCall survey of Afrobarometer asked Namibians to respond to questions probing the extent to which they are willing to temporarily suspend their rights to fight the current pandemic and whether they fear politicians may exploit such limitations for own and undue political gain.

Lockdown and social distancing measures require, to varying degrees, the suspension of several key rights. For example, lockdowns impinge on the freedom to move; limitations on "fake news" are limits on freedom of speech; limiting the number of people at events violates the right move and to assemble, as does suspending political rallies.

How do Namibians feel about some of the anti-pandemic measures that could impact their democratic rights?

Only one-in-five (22%) Namibians believe that it would be justified that the president should be able to close parliament and rule on his own, thereby rejecting this extreme form of political response to the challenges of the pandemic.

Although only a small majority of Namibians (52%) believe democracy is always best, the findings above show that most of them are willing to accept temporary limits on their rights and freedoms in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. But they have also shown there is a limit.

The real fear, of course, is that temporary limits become permanent limits and authorities over-reach with measures that have nothing to do with fighting the pandemic and everything to do with personal and political benefit. The survey also showed the extent to which Namibians are worried that government and politicians may try and take advantage of the pandemic to increase their wealth and power or permanently restrict freedoms and political competition.

Most Namibians are willing to accept temporary limitations on some of their political rights and freedoms to help fight the pandemic but are sceptical that politicians and government will try to use the opportunity to serve their own political needs and enrich themselves. This shows that Namibians generally support efforts to serve the greater good but that they would resist any opportunistic attempts to reduce the quality of their democracy.