Namibia: Unam to Launch Covid Vaccination Clinic

THE University of Namibia (Unam) is set to start a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Windhoek.

The clinic, which will run from Monday 26 July to Friday 6 August, will be a pilot project to assess the need for a fixed clinic on the university's campus and to complement the Ministry of Health and Social Services' aim to reach herd immunity against the novel coronavirus for Namibia's population.

The initiative is headed by Unam Cares, which is the university's corporate social responsibility arm.

Unam Cares head Rachel Freeman says the vaccination clinic will operate with support from the Ministry of Health and Social Services and will be provided with a medical doctor on call.

"All Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be strictly adhered to once our vaccination clinic commences on the 26th of July," Freeman said in a media statement.

"Interested members are encouraged to wear their masks, bring a pen along and their ID/passport. The vaccination will be administered by Unam's registered health professionals," she added.

Freeman noted that vaccinations administered at a first mobile clinic at the university's campus in Windhoek initially targeted Unam staff members. However, many requests were received to open the clinic's services to other people, too.

"Initially it was meant for the academic society but because of the need and the demand, we have decided to expand and open it up to friends, alumni and the general public. Our next one, which will commence on Monday 26 July will run for 10 days and will be a pilot run," Freeman said.

She added that based on the participation and demand for Covid-19 vaccinations from the clinic, the university would consider running it on a day-to-day basis.

In total Unam has vaccinated 687 people against the novel coronavirus on three different days through mobile clinics so far.

Unam vice chancellor Kenneth Matengu said he guaranteed interested members of the public that a capable and equipped team was ready to assist them.

"We invite all Namibians, including individuals who are differently abled, to make an informed decision and get vaccinated," Matengu said.