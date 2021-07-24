Namibia: Ohangwena Needs Funds for Water Challenges

OHANGWENA governor Walde Ndevashiya says the region is in dire need of financial resources to address the ongoing problem of water shortages.

Most constituencies in the region do not have reliable sources of potable water and many people depend on salty and contaminated water from ageing boreholes.

On Tuesday, Ndevashiya visited the Epembe, Omundaungilo and Oshikunde constituencies to assess the water situation there.

The governor said his office and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and stakeholders are involved in talks on addressing the water shortages to accelerate the provision of services.

"Most people depend on water from the boreholes and some of these boreholes are old and even the water has become salty. It is really a challenge that our people are going through and we just hope we will be able to sort it out in a short space of time," Ndevashiya said.

He said providing people with water is not the challenge, but rather getting the financial resources needed.

"We are in need of huge amounts of money to achieve our water provision targets and we do not have such money in our coffers at the moment," he said.

Ndevashiya said there are plans to set up water pumping stations and pump boosters at Epembe, which is most severely affected by a lack of potable water. Other impacted constituencies include Oshikunde, Okongo and Omundaungilo.

Ndevashiya added that plans are in place to extend the water pipeline to the affected constituencies.

"Some areas in the region have water pipelines but the pressure to pump water to the taps is very slow, thus many people still do not have access to water services.

"We have decided to provide the people in the affected constituencies with water tankers, which will be placed at strategic points in every village, where everyone will have easy access to them.

"This is one of our short-term goals. However, our long-term goal is to make sure everyone has access to water services in the near future. We are hoping the line ministry will assist us in our water master plan in order to accelerate water provision," Ndevashiya said.

He urged the inhabitants to remain patient.

"We feel and we clearly understand their plight."