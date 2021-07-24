Namibia: Internet Cafe, Equipment Donated to Disability Federation

23 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Puyeipawa Nakashole

KALIFI Fishing has donated N$100 000 to the National Federation of People with Disabilities in Namibia as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The donation covered the purchase of two computers, two printers, office fittings, refurbishment as well as technical support, among others.

The items were purchased to complement a new internet cafe, which is also part of the donation.

According to the director of Kilifi Fishing, Felicia Bolokoto, the wholly Namibian-owned company is a new entrant in the fishing sector.

Bolokoto said that the federation can now generate more income for itself, while also serving people with disabilities and the wider community of Okuryangava, where the federation is situated.

"Kilifi has decided to partner with the National Federation of People with Disabilities in Namibia so that the federation is amongst the key beneficiaries of Kilifi's corporate social investment programme for the financial year," said Bolokoto.

Elizabeth Namwadi, a volunteer administrator at the disability federation, welcomed the donation and said she was in full support of the partnership.

