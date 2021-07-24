Namibia: From Hockey Captain to Canopy Boss

NAMIBIAN hockey has produced its fair share of exceptional players along the years, and former Ramblers captain and top defender Silke 'No 7' Pennefather is one.

Born and raised in Windhoek, Pennefather entered the local hockey scene at the age of 14 after she was promoted to the first team of the star-studded Windhoek High School team.

She initially joined the SKW hockey club, where she played under the watchful eye of development coaches Sally Harper and Ulla von Holtz.

The club dissolved unfortunately, and she subsequently joined Ramblers.

Pennefather says the Ramblers girls in those days were the coolest, mentioning the likes of Daphne Martin, Angie Lohman, Jeanne Davin and Verena Smith.

"These girls could play hockey and strutted their stuff off the field too. I was a midfielder in my younger days, but ended up as the sweeper in my national team years. I think I got slower in my prime years.

"Needless to say, at Ramblers us youngsters were the runners and distributors, at the sweeping role it was tackling and clearing the ball. I really enjoyed my hockey at the time and it didn't come as a surprise at all when the national team selectors came calling," she says.

Her first international test was an interprovincial hockey tournament at Worcester, in South Africa, at school level.

She did not only become an integral part of the national women's hockey team, but also went on to captain the team, for whom she won close to 60 caps, until 2004.

She describes the match against England at the Commonwealth Games in Malaysia as the most memorable for the national team.

"The odds were stacked against us and everybody expected a whitewash, but after the final whistle blew, the score was 8-0. The players and bench were celebrating as we had won the match, very much to the confusion of the opposition and spectators," she says.

She points out that her fondest memory in her national team colours was against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games, when a pass of her found Penny Ankama, who scored one of Namibia's most famous goals.

Pennefather is a serial league winner with the Ramblers ladies, who were the reigning champions in both the indoor and outdoor leagues for about 10 years.

FAMILY BUSINESS

She has been married to former star hockey player Luke Pennefather for the last 20 years and is currently managing the family business, Airite Canopies, which was established by her father in 1973, along with her sister Anke Erdmannsky and Johann Haensel.

All three hold the position of chief operations officer of the flagman ship company, which provides services to car dealers, as well members of the public.

"The main business challenge at the moment is the virus. Because of the uncertain future people are saving their money for necessities like food and medicine. We are last in the queue with our products marked as luxury items.

"Also, with the car sales down we are feeling the economy strain badly. But despite declining clientele we are staying positive and will stay afloat as long as possible," she says.

She says Airite Canopies also sells hockey equipment.

"If needed, we can get the goalkeeper's kit of your choice, as well as playing kit designed to customer specifications," she says.

Pennefather says she was still involved with hockey until last year as a committee and tour member of the Namibian Masters.

Before that she has coached and umpired as well.

The former Ramblers star was considered one of the best tacklers and distributors of the ball during her playing days, but says she does not miss the gruelling training regimen and packed stadiums.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No, not any more. I think my body goes into spasm when it sees a hockey pitch. I played until I was 46, so I had more than enough."

She says life is good currently.

"I got the most out of my hockey career, which Namibia has offered me, and I am most definitely still in contact with most of my teammates and coaches . . .

"We are celebrating and supporting each other on a daily and weekly basis . . . I would say we are bound to one another for life," she says.

Pennefather says she has always been working at their family business, which has allowed her to live her hockey dream.

She says her former high school teacher and coach, Julie Burger, is one of the people who had a big influence on her hockey career, with others being Marc Nel, Randy Slabbert and Erwin Handura.

Her advice to the young hockey players is to practise hard and stay humble.