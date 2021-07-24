Namibia: Lpm Leaders Challenge Booting in Top Court

LANDLESS People's Movement (LPM) leaders Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb are awaiting a Supreme Court decision on their legal challenge of National Assembly (NA) speaker Peter Katajavivi's decision to order their withdrawal from parliament in April.

This is after chief justice Peter Shivute, appeal judge Dave Smuts, and acting judge of appeal Theo Frank on Wednesday reserved their judgement on an appeal lodged by Swartbooi and Seibeb against a High Court judgement in which their attempt to have their barring from parliament reversed was dismissed on 6 May.

Katjavivi ordered LPM leader Swartbooi and deputy leader Seibeb to leave the NA's chamber on 15 April, during a session in which president Hage Geingob delivered his annual state of the nation address, after the two members of parliament disrupted proceedings while Geingob was answering questions posed to him by members.

The speaker afterwards informed the two LPM leaders they would remain withdrawn from the NA while what he termed their "grossly improper behaviour" was being referred to the assembly's committee on standing rules and orders.

Swartbooi and Seibeb subsequently filed a case against Katjavivi in the Windhoek High Court in which they asked the court to declare the speaker's decision to order their withdrawal from the NA's chamber as unlawful, and to set it aside.

They also asked the court to restrain Katjavivi from interfering with their rights as elected members of the NA to attend sessions of the assembly, and to use their party's offices at the parliament building in Windhoek.

In written arguments filed at the Supreme Court, lawyers Patrick Kauta and Gerson Narib, who are representing Swartbooi and Seibeb, argue the parliament remains subject to constitutional scrutiny, despite the separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judicial arms of the state.

They also argue that Katjavivi was not allowed to use one of the NA's rules to keep them withdrawn from the assembly after he had already relied on other rules to suspend them from the parliamentary session of 15 April and to refer their conduct to the assembly's committee on standing rules and orders.

Among other arguments placed before the court, Kauta and Narib say the speaker had an intention to punish Swartbooi and Seibeb for behaviour he did not approve of, but this action by him was not permissible under the assembly's rules.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje, representing the speaker, argued that the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act states that the parliament will have full powers to control and regulate its internal affairs, and that this would not be subject to court proceedings.

The disruptive behaviour of Swartbooi and Seibeb on 15 April, and Katjavivi's decision to have them removed from the assembly's chamber qualify as an internal affair over which the parliament and its organs, including the speaker, have full powers of control and regulation, Namandje argued.

He further argued that as members of parliament Swartbooi and Seibeb were under a constitutional obligation to maintain the dignity and image of the NA.

Swartbooi and Seibeb have an internal remedy before the assembly's rules committee, and the court should steer clear from interfering in the internal affairs of the parliament, he added.