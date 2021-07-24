Namibia: Working From Home Repaints Housing Sector

IF working from home persists, and becomes the norm after Covid-19, many people could move away from expensive towns and settle in cheaper areas as the cost of housing continues to rise.

It appears the country is headed towards semigration, says FNB research manager Frans Uusiku in the recently released residential property report.

The report tracks the prices of residential properties over time and explains identified trends.

According to Uusiku and team, as the remote working culture continues to evolve along with the growing relevance of digitalisation, people, particularly non-client-facing officials, will likely be freed to some extent from being office-bound.

"This means many towns and suburbs will become viable as places of residence for homeowners. The manifestation of semigration seems to be gaining some traction in the northern region, particularly at Ondangwa, Oshakati and Rundu," reads Uusiku's commentary.

Semigration involves professionals, individuals or families moving to different, more affordable parts of the country or back to their childhood homes.

The overall obersevation, however, for the housing sector for the first three months of 2021 is that growth in mortgage sales within the medium to higher-end market remains.

The House Price Index surged to 7,2% in the first quarter of 2021 from a negative 5,6% in the first quarter of 2020, with the national weighted average house price coming in at N$1 176 882 at the end of March 2021 from N$1 038 577 a year earlier.

The northern region is the only one that delivered a double-digit index growth in house prices of 23% year on year at the end of March 2021, and repeat buyers dominate the medium to higher-end market segment by 74% over the period under review.

Uusiku and team say housing markets across most advanced and emerging economies have remained buoyant, despite the marked slowdown in global economic activity.

Similarly, home-buying activity in the domestic economy has continued to rally although the uptake in mortgages is relatively tilted towards the medium to higher-end of the market.

Houses are somewhat cheaper, but there is a catch:

"Admittedly, the low interest rate environment has provided a considerable financial relief to households during these challenging times, particularly with regard to debt servicing. However, housing affordability within the small housing segment remains constrained due to limited stock and the slow pace of land delivery," Uusiku says.

He says overall growth in land delivery slowed to 4,4% year on year at the end of March 2021, from 85,5% year on year seen in March 2020.

The researcher says properties have reduced in value by up to 20% depending on property value, with the higher-end asset class devaluing the greatest.

"As such, home-buying activity in the medium to higher-end of the market has been largely characterised by repeat buyers, accounting for 74% of mortgage sales in the first quarter of 2021. This is congruent with the regulatory rule on loan-to-price ratio, and secondly, most of these property investors are likely to have greater access to savings to fund the required down payment," he says.

Data from the central bank shows that at the end of the first quarter of 2021, residential mortgage loans stood at N$42 billion.

Last month, The Namibian reported that low-cost houses (N$500 000 and less) are on demand in the country - taking up 56% of the 2 435 residential mortgages granted by local banks from January to April this year, Bank of Namibia statistics updates show.

Uusiku says emphasis is still placed on the need to accelerate the delivery of serviced land given that about 70% of the Namibian workforce can only afford a house that is priced below N$1,5 million.

"This justifies the need for additional stock," Uusiku says.

Recently, the country's Macroprudential Oversight Committee said undue upward pressure on asset prices that could adversely impact the stability of the financial system has not been observed yet, given that the property market was already under pressure over the last few years and that prices have stabilised.

"A significant positive equity build-up was observed where current housing valuations exceeded outstanding mortgage balances by a substantial margin," the committee said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A