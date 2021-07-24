Namibia: Hunt On for New City Police Chief

WINDHOEK mayor Job Amupanda has urged all police officers who meet the requirements to please apply for the City Police chief post.

He urged suitable candidates to send their applications to police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga before 27 July 2021.

"Dear residents, your city is looking for a new head of the Windhoek City Police," Amupanda announced on social media on Friday, before wishing prospective candidates "all the best".

Among the requirements of the post is that the candidates should have a relevant bachelor's degree in police administration, law enforcement, criminal justice, crime prevention, traffic management, security, intelligence or a related field. They should also have 10 years of working experience, of which five are at a senior level or rank. They must also have the necessary skills and be in possession of a valid driver's licence.

Last month, the incumbent in the post, Abraham Kanime, told The Namibian he is not a job seeker because he was on the verge of retirement when he was approached to stay on.

This came after Kanime's urgent application, in which he was seeking to review and set aside a council resolution that he reapply for his post, was struck from the court roll with costs.

Kanime said he was on his way out but the previous council approached him with an annual package of nearly N$2,5 million.

In April, The Namibian reported that Kanime had to reapply for his position after the court ordered that his three-year extension, which was approved by the previous council, was illegal. The resolution passed by the new council earlier this year confirmed this.