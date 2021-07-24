Tanzania: Covid-19 - Tanzania Bans Social Gatherings

Pixabay
COVID-19 Mask.
23 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Tanzania on Thursday banned "unnecessary gatherings" nationwide and urged those holding necessary meetings to take precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

"I announce that from today I have prohibited of all the unnecessary activities," Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima said in a statement.

She also directed regional and district commissioners to cooperate with regional and district chief physicians in carrying out their duties in accordance with the Health Act and set procedures for those applying for permits for mandatory activities.

Dr Gwajima further said that though many citizens have been following health guidelines, the response has been unsatisfactory in some areas.

"This situation has continued to contribute to the increase in the number of hospitalised patients. As of July 21, 2021 in healthcare facilities across the country there were 682 patients suffering from Covid -19 diseases," she said.

Dr Gwajima praise health professionals for continuing to provide quality care.

She added that the Ministry of Health in collaboration with all stakeholders will continue to provide education on health measures and monitor the implementation of all guidelines.

The minister said health professionals are being trained on Covid-19 vaccination and assured Tanzanians that the vaccines that will be made available are safe and certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

