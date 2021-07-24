Namibia: Karibib Marble Mine Employees Face Retrenchment

23 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

NINETY-FIVE employees of Karibib-based marble mining company Best Cheer Investment Namibia have until 14 August to counter the company's proposed retrenchment plan.

The employees have been on strike from 12 April until 9 June after wage negotiations failed.

On 9 July the company notified the 95 employees from the Karibib quarries of its retrenchment intentions.

George Ampweya, the Erongo region's coordinator of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN), on Monday said they have learnt that the employees were sent home after the strike ended under the pretext of a Covid-19 case.

"This comes after the conclusion of an eight-week-long industrial action. The employees were immediately sent home by management on sick leave as an apparent consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Ampweya promised that the union would ensure due diligence is exercised in the proposed retrenchments of its members.

The Namibian has seen the list of employees who face retrenchment.

It consists mainly of MUN members who participated in the strike, and includes supervisor Petrus Tuhafeni.

In a letter sent to the MUN, also seen by The Namibian, the company explained that the retrenchments are part of an urgent restructuring of its quarries to ensure long-term sustainability.

"Although our intended Section 34 process comes at the back of prolonged industrial action by employees likely to be affected, we can assure you the process is by no means retaliatory or vengeful in nature," the company's human resources manager, Lovina Plato, said in the letter.

Throughout the wage negotiation process, the company has repeatedly blamed its financial status on the economic challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic globally.

Plato said the company continues to experience a major reduction in demand for its products.

"This is brought about by several factors, but mainly due to major increases internationally in the cost of shipping. Given the distance from our market, this renders our product pricing uncompetitive," she said.

According to Plato, the increases in tariffs by a number of countries on goods procured from Chinese-owned companies, as well as the global reduction in demand have affected the disposable income of clients in key markets.

The company and employee representative Stephanus Kameho have since had several meetings during which they failed to reach an agreement.

Kameho blames the company for not being truthful in their negotiations.

"Yesterday [Wednesday] they brought us a financial statement, which is not a true reflection of what is happening on the ground. We also picked up that they are recruiting people at the factories at Karibib and Walvis Bay. They cannot tell us that the quarry is bankrupt and the factories are doing well," he says.

The employees further claim only Namibian employees are targeted for retrenchment, excluding the 40 Chinese nationals who also work at the quarries.

The Chinese nationals are said to have been brought in to work as advisers, but instead are working as drivers, welders, electricians, mechanics, and supervisors.

According to the employees, these expatriates are working in isolation without understudies.

Plato could yesterday not be reached for comment.

Email: [email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest
Assassination Attempt on Mali Transitional President

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X