Namibia: We Are Not Attention Seekers - Mootu

23 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

LANDLESS People's Movement (LPM) parliamentarian Utaara Mootu says her party is neither seeking attention nor validation from the public when it claims that there is a coordinated campaign to suppress and limit its leaders' political rights.

Mootu said the party is trying to tell Namibians how democracy is degenerating into a "military state" at the will of the ruling Swapo party.

She made these remarks on Friday at a media briefing held at parliament regarding the alleged attempted framing of an LPM lawyer by the police on instructions from Swapo.

According to her, various events such as the indefinite suspension of LPM leaders, Bernardus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb, the alleged attempted framing of their lawyer and other unspecified orchestrated campaigns against LPM's elected representatives were proof of the degeneration of democracy.

The LPM parliamentarian said her party will do anything within the ambits of the law to have speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi, who she claims was leading the Swapo campaign to suppress LPM voices in parliament, removed or reduced to an ordinary member of parliament.

She said LPM lawyers have since written to Katjavivi and Namibian Police's inspector general Sebastiaan Ndeitunga to explain the alleged attempted framing incident.

Failure to provide such explanation, Mootu said "there will be chaos".

"If they want to paint us as their enemy, they have gotten one. . . Our people will not sit back and watch as the rights of the people they have voted to represent them [the decision-making processes] are being suppressed. I am not imposing [declaring] war... ," Mootu said.

Mootu's fellow LPM member, Duminga Ndala who leads the party's youth command element, said they are contemplating giving back the keys to the office allocated to the party at the parliament building because the alleged desperation in Swapo shows that "they are prepared to frame us with anything. Even drugs".

She added that the continued absence of Swartbooi and Seibeb from the National Assembly has negatively affect their political constituencies who now have no other means to contribute to various national discourses.

