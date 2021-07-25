Tanzania: Mtibwa, Coastal Back to Premier League

MTIBWA Sugar and Coastal Union have returned to the top flight league after clearing play-off hurdles yesterday.

Mtibwa Sugar eliminated Transit Camp on 4-2 aggregate win while Coastal sailed through with 5-3 aggregate victory over Pamba.

In a tense match at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro, Transit Camp managed to post a slim 1-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar, but the score was not enough to give them a way to the Premier League after losing 4-1 in the first leg match at Uhuru Stadium three days earlier.

For Coastal Union who drew 2-2 with Pamba at Nyamagana Stadium a few days ago, played brilliantly at Mkwakwani Stadium to register a convincing 3-1 victory.

They join 14 others to make 16 teams eligible for the Premier League next season.

The two matches make a complete 16-team list eligible to feature in the 2021/22 Premier League season.