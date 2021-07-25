Tanzania: Tz Drug Authority Wins Global Honour

THE Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has been chosen the best institution which has succeeded in controlling chemical precursors and narcotic drugs, and will thus become the leading body to provide experience and systems used in fighting dangerous drugs.

Such good news was revealed by the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination, Parliament, Labour, Youth, Employment and the Disabled), Mr Tixon Nzunda, when he visited the Authority's offices in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"Recently, the Authority was internationally recognised and has obtained 90 marks, which are the highest for such a regulatory institution.

We feel that because of this honour, there is reason to empower and encourage the authorities for the good work they are doing," he said.

In his visit to various institutions under the office of the Prime Minister, Mr Nzunda expressed his gratitude for the good work done by the Authority, which confirmed and demonstrated in practice how the officials in the office have strengthened the antidrug control operations in Tanzania.

"I am happy to announce that they have assured me that Tanzania is not a safe place for drug traffickers and users.

This is due to strong systems strengthened by strong leadership under the Commissioner General Gerald Kusaya, who works day and night," he said.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the Authority has strengthened internal policy, legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure that any person dealing in narcotic drugs business does not remain safe.

Mr Nzunda seized the opportunity to request the public to cooperate with the Authority to ensure that the efforts that have begun to combat drug trafficking are sustainable and supported by all Tanzanians.

"We, on the part of the government, promise to give them the highest cooperation in the sense of financial and human resources to make this institution a model for the world," he said.

The permanent secretary also noted the existence of positive indicators due to the good work being done by the Authority, where drug traffickers have started to reduce the rate by more than 95 per cent.

"We will fight and the Authority will continue to fight against drug trafficking on land, water and air to maintain our country's dignity, and on this I must assure you that the government is strong," he said.

However, he noted that there is still a challenge on marijuana drug where the rate of consumption is increasing.

The permanent secretary called on government leaders, citizens and non-governmental organisations to jointly declare war on farmers, consumers and distributors of cannabis sativa, and that the war would be sustained to continue to make the nation safer and to avoid the effects of such drugs.

He also noted that the Authority has built strong infrastructure to prevent and reduce the effects of drugs on consumers to ensure that they also become good citizens after being treated by the Authority and other health institutions that continue to do a good job.

"I have recently been informed that there is infrastructure under construction in Tanga, Mbeya and Arusha. I believe the infrastructure will build friendships with drug users and they will be treated as human beings in order to ensure their return to society," said Mr Nzunda.

He commended journalists and other stakeholders who throughout the implementation of their responsibilities have helped to expose, provide information and create public awareness regarding the dangers of drugs and how to cooperate with the Authority in eradicating drug abuse.

Therefore, the permanent secretary called on the Authority to continue strengthening ties with the media, Non-Government Organisations, government institutions and state agencies to ensure that Tanzania continues to remain a safe place to live and that drugs do not get a chance of penetrating.