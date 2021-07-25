Tanzania/South Sudan: Tanzania Face South Sudan in U-23 Semis

TANZANIA will play South Sudan in the CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup semis after a 1-1 draw with Uganda at Bahir Dar stadium in Addis Ababa yesterday.

The semi-final match will be staged at the same Bahir Dar Stadium on July 28th this year. Tanzania has advanced to the top four stage as group A winner, having sealed 4 points from a win and a draw.

Uganda, who finished the group's runners up failed to advance after South Sudan beat them in the race for the best loser's ticket.

Tanzania hauled three points after beating Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in their campaign opener before adding a point in the yesterday's 1-1 draw with Uganda.

In their tense match against Uganda, Tanzania were the first to open goal account through Israel Sospeter in the 31st minute and Uganda equalised ten minutes later through Steven Mukwala who tapped home past goalkeeper Metacha Mnata.

Uganda remained soul searching for the remaining 45 minutes to no avail Group B winners Burundi are pitted against Kenya, who emerged the winners of the group B, the group that saw South Sudan claiming the runner up position and the overall best losers of all groups.

It was a sad day for the defending champions, Uganda Kobs after being eliminated from the CECAFA U-23 Challenge Cup tournament.

The Kobs failed to win for the second consecutive time, after playing to a 1-all draw with Tanzania during the two countries' respective second games.

As Uganda plans for the classification games, Tanzania booked a berth to the semi-finals as the best country in group A with four points.