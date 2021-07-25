Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Improve Workers' Welfare

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reaffirmed the sixth phase government's committed to improve the welfare of workers, including teachers.

The PM therefore called on civil servants to continue working hard for the benefit of the nation.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks on Friday when addressing Ruangwa residents in separate rallies held at Chinokole Village and Kassim Majaliwa Secondary School.

He said in addition to improving workers' welfare, the government will continue improving various infrastructures, including education sector such as construction of classrooms, laboratories, toilet holes and construction of teachers houses in primary and secondary schools.

He said that the improvement of infrastructure aimed at providing students with proper infrastructure that will enable them to study hard and improve their performance.

"We are also constructing dormitories so that students can stay in schools and get enough time for studies," he said.

The Premier also called on Tanzanians to unite and collaborate with their government by participating in various development activities for their own benefit and the nation in general.

Mr Majaliwa also inspected infrastructure of Kassim Majaliwa Secondary School, including construction of teachers' houses, where the PM expressed his satisfaction with the project pace, calling on supervisors to make sure that it is completed within the agreed time frame.

Meanwhile, the PM said that the government is committed to invest in girl's education with the aim of helping them to realise their dreams in education.

"We want female children to pursue their studies without encountering any difficulties so that they can realise their dreams," he said.

In order to realise the plan, Mr Majaliwa said that the government has embarked on construction of girls secondary schools in various areas in the country in order to provide them with an opportunity of studying in a friendly environment and avoid challenges which made them fail to attain their education objectives.