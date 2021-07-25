Tanzania: Biashara Hail Barick Gold Support

AFTER being cleared to fly high national colours in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, the management of Biashara United have lauded their main sponsors Barrick Gold for pushing them this far.

The Musoma based side completed last season on fourth place with 50 points after 34 matches a feat which was enough to guide them into the confederation cup contest.

This will be the first time for the Musoma origin club to compete at one of the biggest football showdowns on the continent hence Tanzanians are all wide awake to see how they will be represented in the competition.

Coincidentally, Biashara United will be trading in the confederation cup alongside Azam with each side tasked to represent well the country by reaching as far as the finals stage.

However, Biashara United chairman Seleman Mataso wholeheartedly thanked Barrick for their support which helped the club to stamp successes and reach this far.

"Let me thank our main sponsors Barrick for their immeasurable support they have been rendering to our club ever since we earned promotion into the top flight league.

"Whatever is being achieved by Biashara United, it is being fuelled by our main financiers Barrick as such, we always work hard in order not to disappoint them," Mataso said.

He then called for total cooperation among all Mara residents to rally behind their club in their upcoming domestic and international duels for the sake of boosting good results.

The self-proclaimed 'border soldiers' succumbed to a heavy 4-0 loss from Mbeya City in their final match of last season at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya the outcome which saw the latter assured of their stay in the league next season.

The coming in of Kenyan trainer Patrick Odhiambo who ascended at the club to succeed Francis Baraza has also been a propelling factor for their massive performance but his abilities will be assessed next season.

Baraza, who is also from Kenya, is now enjoying his career at Kagera Sugar which finished the last season on the 12th slot with 40 points in the bag from 34 encounters.