Tanzania: For 2021/22 Season - Mbeya Sticks to Trio Tag

MBEYA region continues to make success stories in football circles as they have succeed to produce three teams in the Premier League teams for the coming season.

The trio is made of Mbeya City, Tanzania Prisons and debutants Mbeya Kwanza which together will fly high the region's colours wherever they will be going to accomplish league assignments in different parts of the country.

As such, they deserve to be congratulated bearing in mind that many regions are hardly able to have even one team to parade in the top flight league hence having three teams is plausible.

Had Ihefu managed to repeal relegation, then Mbeya region could have enjoyed a total of four teams trading in the elite league similar to Dar es Salaam but the Mbarali based club bid farewell to the competition.

They, however, fought hard until the last drop of their sweat and had to wait for the final league clashes to know their destiny which simply guided them to the exit door of the campaign.

Also, Mbeya City were on the blink of relegation last season but they woke up from a slumber in the final matches to gather the required points which necessitated them a slot in the upcoming season.

In a nutshell, this means if both Mbeya City and Ihefu were squeezed into relegation, then only Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya Kwanza could have lifted up the Green city region.

Now, with three teams in the Premier League, Mbeya residents need to come together and provide equal support to the three sides in order to make them competitive enough in the upcoming season.

People should be aware that maintaining a team to make it competitive is not a simple task at all since it demands coordinated efforts from all concerned parties.

As such, debutants Mbeya Kwanza should be handled with care to avoid the 'come and go' syndrome like what happened to their colleagues Ihefu who hardly enjoyed the sweet part of the season as they spent most of it at the bottom places of the table battling for survival.

To other regions with no team in the top flight contest, they should use Mbeya as a case study on how they succeed to bring on board the three teams which will help a lot to facilitate sports tourism in the Green City.

Dar es Salaam has maintained to have on board all four teams which were featured in the top flight league last season; Simba, Young Africans, Azam and KMC.

This is good gesture for the commercial city residents to be proud of and it still remains to be seen if time will come for Dar es Salaam to lack envoys in the Mainland Premier League.