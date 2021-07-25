Nigeria: Gunmen Free Five Kidnapped Nigerian Maritime Workers, Three Others

25 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The maritime workers were kidnapped on Monday.

Five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and three others who were seized by gunmen in Rivers waters on Monday have regained their freedom.

Edward Osagie, assistant director, public relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), disclosed this in a statement he issued late Saturday.

According to Mr Osagie, the release of the abducted people on Saturday evening was sequel to the intervention of the Director-General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, and other stakeholders.

"The Director-General of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

"The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President-General is expected to provide detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the abduction early next week," the statement said.

The abductees were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area when the gunmen seized them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X