Ethiopia: Moh ,Yghc Ink MOU to Benefit 40 Mln. People

25 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

Yonsei Global Health Center (YGHC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Health (MoH)to launch 1.7million USD project that entitled: "National Campaign for Promoting Knowledge, Attitude, and Behavioral Changes in Population and Reproductive Health in Ethiopia."

According to the press release of YGHC ,the aims of the project are to improve awareness of sexual reproductive health and gender equality in the behavior across Ethiopia and contribute to decreasing the total fertility rate and maternal mortality. The project will benefit over 40 million people.

The project will be running for the coming two and half years with the funding support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). The project will be implemented in Addis Ababa, Amhara, Dire Dawa, Oromia, Sidama, Somali, Tigray and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples Region (SNNPR).

The element of the project that YGHC implements is part of the USD 12 million worth Small, happy and Prosperous Family in Ethiopia [Shape] II Project that is funded by KOICA.

The other components ofthe project are implemented and underway by the United Nations Population Fund in six Woredas of Gedeo,Guji Zones of SNNPR and Oromia. it has been allocated 2 million USD to the Sustainable Development Goals Pool Fund.

YGHC is a specialized institute in public health from the Republic of Korea. The Funding agency, KOICA, was founded as a government agency on 01 April 1991, to maximize the effectiveness of the Republic of Korea's grant aid programs for developing countries by implementing the government's grant aid and technical cooperation programs.

For this year, 2021, the ODA programmes in Ethiopia that include bilateral projects, multilateral cooperation projects, and public-private partnerships amount to USD 18.26 million, which is a 14 percent increment compared to the 2020 assistance.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD JULY 25/2021

