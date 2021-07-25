Nigeria: 145-Man Committee Inaugurated for Buhari Son's Wedding

25 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Yusuf, son of the President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to tie the nuptial knot with the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Princess Zahra Ado-Bayero, on August 20.

The spokesperson for Bichi Emirate, Lurwanu Malikawa, in a statement issued yesterday, said the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, had inaugurated a 145-man committee to facilitate a hitch-free wedding Fatiha.

According to the statement, the committee will also organise the Emir of Bichi's coronation, including his presentation of staff of office by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In addition, the statement indicated that the committee would be chaired by the District Head of Bagwai, Nura Ahmad (Madakin Bichi), with Abba Waziri (Falakin Bichi), as the secretary.

While inaugurating the committee, the emir, represented by the Madakin Bichi, charged its members to use their wealth of experience to ensure the success of the royal wedding.

