Zimbabwe: No Farms for UK Deportees - Zanu-PF

25 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

THE ruling Zanu PF party denies it has offered the 14 Zimbabweans deported from the United Kingdom last Thursday access to land for farming.

However, the government said it would assist the 14 who had served lengthy jail terms in the UK, to rehabilitate, and integrate in local communities they would choose to stay.

Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi was responding to claims the party had offered each returnee 10 hectares of land and $500 000 worth of farming inputs.

"Zanu PF has offered returnees from the United Kingdom farms measuring at least 10 hectares. Farms are located in each and everyone's respective provinces. In addition $500 000 worth of inputs," a statement circulating Saturday reads.

However, Mugwadi dismissed the statement as false and asked the NewZimbabwe.com journalist to contact Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana.

Efforts to contact Mangwana were unsuccessful.

"Well! That you can confirm with the government, at least we have no such knowledge so far that there is going to be some special treatment for them. However, they will be helped to rehabilitate back to society," Mugwadi said.

The deportees are currently in isolation for Covid-19 at Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) in Darwendale and are expected to join their local families after 10 days if they test negative.

However, Mangwana commented on the arrival of the deportees last Thursday and said Zimbabweans welcomed fellow citizens home.

"We welcome these fellow citizens home. They will be safe and the same opportunities availed to everyone else will be available to them," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X