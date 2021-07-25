Zimbabwe: Byo Pig Growers to Built Abattoir to Beat High Slaughter Prices

25 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

PIG producers in Bulawayo are planning on establishing their own abattoir to cushion themselves from exorbitant slaughter prices charged by private slaughterhouses.

The farmers said they have engaged the Pig Industry Board (PIB) and the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) in setting the project.

Leading igneous pig producers in the city, Happson Nkomo told NewZimbabwe.com most farmers can no longer afford the stiffer slaughter fees charged by private abattoirs.

"As pig producers, we are seriously considering putting our own resources together and set up our own abattoir," he said.

"The current slaughter fees we are paying at private abattoirs are no longer sustainable. Private abattoirs are charging us US$2.50 for every pig slaughtered. The amount is too much considering that we also have other costs to settle."

Nkomo added if the project comes to fruition, pig producers would own the abattoir and it would be member-driven.

"We want the abattoir to be member-driven, it will be wholly owned by indigenous people where each member would be a shareholder."

Nkomo said the proposed state-of-the-art abattoir would also make it easy for the government to account for taxes and other levies from indigenous pig growers adding that two farms had already been identified for the project.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X