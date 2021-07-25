Zimbabwe: Covid Jabs - Mangwana Rebukes "Ridiculous Glory Seeking" Hwende

25 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

GOVERNMENT Saturday rebuked as "ridiculous" claims by MDC Alliance party secretary-general Chalton Hwende that huge turn experienced at the health centres of citizens seeking Covid-19 jabs was due to the opposition party's campaign.

Covid-19 national vaccination programme started in February this year with a very low uptake as people were skeptical of the vaccines.

However, with the increase in new infections and Covid-19 related deaths, the number of people seeking vaccinations has gone with health facilities failing to cope with the rising demand.

According to Health Ministry Friday, people who had been vaccinated were 1 400 905. The government is targeting 10 million people or 60% of the population.

Hwende said the increase in the uptake of Covid-19 inoculation was as a result of "a sustained campaign by the MDC Alliance leadership".

"Statistics show that the number of Zimbabweans who were vaccinated increased significantly this (last) week following a sustained campaign by the MDC Alliance leadership encouraging citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19," Hwende claimed.

"We continue to encourage all citizens in both rural and urban areas and across the political divide to get vaccinated so that the country can achieve herd immunity against Covid-19. Together we can defeat Covid-19."

However, Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com Saturday Hwende's glory-seeking claims were "ridiculous".

"When people are looking for relevance they can say anything including ridiculous things, " Mangwana said.

"People are not queuing to get jabs because Hwende says so. It is government, whose coordinated structures including the risk communication team, working flat out to get the message to every citizen to make people aware that it is only through vaccination that as a country we can win against Covid-19.

"Government is doing door-to-door campaigns to encourage people to be vaccinated and the objective is to leave no one behind."

Mangwana challenged the MDC Alliance to prove its relevance in Chitungwiza where only 20 000 people are fully vaccinated in a population of more than one million people.

"Chitungwiza where the MDC Alliance commands a relative following is not responding to the Covid-19 vaccination programme. So it is no brainier to give credit to the MDC Alliance over people who are queuing for vaccines especially in rural areas where the opposition do not have structures."

Speaking in the resort city of Victoria Falls last March while launching China's Sinovac vaccine programme, President Emmerson Mnangagwa took a swipe at the MDC Alliance accusing the opposition of denigrating the Chinese-made jabs.

"It is rumored that some people from certain political persuasions have gone to certain embassies quietly to get vaccinated. As time goes by, we will get to know them," Mnangagwa told crowds gathered for the event.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X