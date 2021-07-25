Kenya: Caroline Kangogo's Burial Kept On Hold After Autopsy Fails to Take Place

The family of the late Caroline Kangogo will have to wait longer before they can bury their daughter after the post-mortem which was scheduled for yesterday was postponed.

The distraught family accused the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of taking them in circles after they were given the green light on Wednesday to proceed with funeral arrangements.

The burial was to take place today at their Nyawa home, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Ms Kangogo's father, Barnabas Kibor, was distraught after the local homicide detectives told him that he could not collect the body of his daughter after waiting for five hours for the autopsy to be conducted.

He narrated to the Saturday Nation how the family was tossed between the county DCI offices and the morgue before they were finally told that government chief pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor was not available to perform the procedure.

"We had agreed on Wednesday with the DCI on the post-mortem and the burial arrangements so I fail to understand why I cannot collect the body of my daughter for burial," said a teary Mr Kibor.

Family turned away

For the first time since she allegedly committed suicide, the family recorded a statement with homicide detectives in Iten.

"I was at the DCI office this morning together with my son Mark Kangogo to record a statement as required. All that was to follow was the autopsy and the release of the body," said Mr Kibor, a former police inspector.

The family had brought a casket with them ready to collect the body only to be turned away.

Ms Kangogo's brother Mark said they suspected foul play in the postponement of the autopsy.

"It is painful that we cannot be allowed to collect the body of our sister yet all burial arrangements have been put in place. The DCI should have informed us of the changes in advance," he said.

Ms Kangogo's body was found inside a bathroom at her parents' home some 40 meters from the main house. A Cesska pistol serial number G4670, one used cartridge and one bullet head were recovered from the scene.

Post-mortem exercise

Her lifeless body was found in a sitting position, leaning against the wall with her stretched legs crossed. There was no blood on the walls.

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Criminal Investigation Officer Alfred Majimbo said the autopsy issue was being handled by DCI headquarters.

"We are waiting for the pathologist to arrive after being booked by the headquarters to carry out the post-mortem exercise," said Mr Majimbo.

When contacted, Dr Oduor disclosed that he had no prior information over the exercise and that he was only informed yesterday at noon.

"I was told about this just an hour ago. There are many logistics issues that need to be handled," he told the Saturday Nation.