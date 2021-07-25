Somalia: Somali PM Sacks Top Intelligence Officials

Pixabay
Somali flag.
24 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble fired two senior officers at the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) on Friday.

PM Roble sent home Abdullahi Kulane, NISA Chief of staff and Abdiwahab Sh. Ali, head of NISA at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle Airport

The two officials were found responsible for blocking a group of Somali passengers from leaving the airport in Mogadishu. The passengers were heading to Garbaharrey town, the capital of Gedo region, according to a statement released by the PM's office.

NISA officials at the airport told the group that they were not allowed to travel. They included, among others, the former governor of Gedo region Osman Nur Haji Moalimu.

"The persons who have been barred to travel from Aden Abdulle Airport have every right as citizens to travel anytime," the PM said.

He further said: "I instruct the Somali Civil Aviation Authority that politicians and citizens flying from and to destinations should not be prevented."

The PM said security agencies have been accused of blocking candidates from moving freely in the country to campaign.

In one such recent incident, a plane carrying Abdi Ali Rage, an advisor of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on elections, was blocked from landing at the airport in Kismayu, the interim capital of Jubbaland State of Somalia.

The sacking of the two NISA officials immediately attracted the attention of prominent members of the opposition.

The Coalition of the (opposition) Presidential Candidates (CPC) praised the step taken by PM Roble.

"The action taken by the Prime Minister is in the right direction," said a statement by CPC on Friday.

"We urge President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, whose term lapsed, to refrain from abuse of the laws and the electoral processes," the group added.

Similar reaction came from the leader of Wadajir Party Abdurahman Abdishakur Warsame who in his Facebook page wrote, "The action taken by PM Roble is a support for the supremacy of the law."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X