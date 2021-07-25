Ethiopia: City Acknowledges Health Professionals, Caregivers Effort

24 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret Behailu

ADDIS ABABA - Health Bureau has organized thanksgiving and recognition program to health professions and caregivers' acknowledging their endless effort.

Opening the program, Addis Ababa City Administration Health Bureau Head Yohannes Chala said that the health professions and caregivers have been exerting full potential in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Addis Ababa City has extended gratitude to these heroes as they have fought well to rescue the densely populated citizenry leaving their family and life aside.

Addis Ababa City Administration Service Providing Institutions Coordinator with the Rank of Deputy Mayor, Jantirar Abay on his part said that the health professions and caregivers are like national soldieries who are standing to serving the community and safeguarding the sovereignty of their country. For example, Ethiopian health professions have been crossing border to combat Ebola virus without any reservation in West Africa recently.

According to Jantirar, the city administration has been carrying out various activities to make the city Center of Health Tourism in the years to come, and it is a good opportunity to minify financial outflow being invested in health related issues.

An exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Etalem Tilahun, from Ras Desta Damitew Memorial Hospital on her part said that the health professions and caregivers are strong and capable of passing ups and downs. Therefore, they need to be persistently awarded and thanked well.

According to Etalem, the hospital has been carrying out COVID-19 testing to help the community know their status via deploying health professions and caregivers to the areas where human power limitation is witnessed.

She also stated that the community has currently been attaching little attention to the pandemic compared with that of 12 months ago. This is somehow similar with a moment of HIV/AIDS expansion following recklessness and lower advocacy to raise public awareness.

