Ethiopia: Nation's Exports Hit Over 3.6 Bln. Usd in Fiscal Year

24 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Ministry of Trade and Industry disclosed yesterday that Ethiopia has obtained 3.62 billion USD from export trade in the concluded 2013 Ethiopian budget year, which is a record high value in its history.

Trade and Industry State Minister Misganu Arega told journalists that the generated record-amount is 88 percent performance against the plan and has shown 95 percent increment compared to the previous year.

The state minister mainly attributed the record-high export value amid the COVID-19 challenges to the integrated leadership given by the prime minister. "It's a leadership issue."

Misganu pointed out that Ethiopia's export mainly depends on agricultural products with coffee and flower contributing 25 and 13 percent respectively to the total export value.

He also underscored the need to shift to manufacturing, which is contributing only 6.8 percent to GDP.

Agriculture, manufacturing and mines contributed 2.47 billion, 390 million and 668 million USD respectively to the total earning, according to him.

"We have to expand export in terms of diversity, type, amount, quality and price of products," Misganu said.

The country earned 3.02 billion USD during the previous fiscal year.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X