Angola: Vice President Visits Agro-Ecological Farm in Mungo

Mungo — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa visited an agro-ecological farm on Friday and met with local authorities in Mungo municipality, central Huambo province.

Bornito de Sousa acknowledged that Mungo municipality has a strong tourist, economic and social potential, capable of enhancing local integrated development.

Speaking at a consultation meeting with authorities and community members, Bornito de Sousa said that Mungo's potential, especially from the agricultural and tourism point of view, if well explored can increase the region's economic capacity.

"Mungo has great potential in tourism and agriculture, as I have just seen in the agro-ecological project with the municipality's name, as well as Kaniñgili's cave paintings, which can attract national and foreign tourists," said the Vice-President.

He called for the need to set up a medium-sized polytechnic institute, in order to provide technical and professional training for young people and prevent them from escaping, in order to ensure the promotion and development of agro-tourism.

He said that it is important to give priority to the local (Mungo) young people in public tender for access to education and health sectors.

Bornito de Sousa also expressed concern about the lack of the Public Television of Angola (TPA) signal and the poor coverage by National Radio (RNA) station in the area, located 130 kilometers from the capital city of Huambo.

During his visit to the 900-hectare agro ecological farm, Bornito de Sousa toured the project for testing process of the production of avocado.