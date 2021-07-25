Angola: Vice President Visits Agro-Ecological Farm in Mungo

24 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mungo — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa visited an agro-ecological farm on Friday and met with local authorities in Mungo municipality, central Huambo province.

Bornito de Sousa acknowledged that Mungo municipality has a strong tourist, economic and social potential, capable of enhancing local integrated development.

Speaking at a consultation meeting with authorities and community members, Bornito de Sousa said that Mungo's potential, especially from the agricultural and tourism point of view, if well explored can increase the region's economic capacity.

"Mungo has great potential in tourism and agriculture, as I have just seen in the agro-ecological project with the municipality's name, as well as Kaniñgili's cave paintings, which can attract national and foreign tourists," said the Vice-President.

He called for the need to set up a medium-sized polytechnic institute, in order to provide technical and professional training for young people and prevent them from escaping, in order to ensure the promotion and development of agro-tourism.

He said that it is important to give priority to the local (Mungo) young people in public tender for access to education and health sectors.

Bornito de Sousa also expressed concern about the lack of the Public Television of Angola (TPA) signal and the poor coverage by National Radio (RNA) station in the area, located 130 kilometers from the capital city of Huambo.

During his visit to the 900-hectare agro ecological farm, Bornito de Sousa toured the project for testing process of the production of avocado.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X