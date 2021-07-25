Angola Parade 13th in Opening Ceremony of Olympic Games

23 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan handball player Natália Bernardo was the13th to parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Japan.

Wearing red, yellow and black, symbol of the national flag, the delegation's flag bearer, ranked second among Africans, after Algeria.

The event is somewhat atypical due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, and several members of the Angolan Olympic Committee witnessed the event from the stands.

The games, which will run until the 8th of August, will be played, for the first time, without a public, since the debut edition held in 1896, in Athens (Greece).

The opening party brought together 11,000 athletes from 204 countries, in a stadium with capacity for 68,000 spectators, in Tokyo.

Angola is participating in event for the 10th time with a delegation made up of 39 members.

They include managers, coaches, medical staff and athletes in category of women handball, swimming, athletics, judo and sailing.

Check the list of flag bearers who paraded for Angola in previous events:

Fernando Lopes - Moscow´1980 (swimming athlete), Hélder de Carvalho - Seul´ 1988 (judo), Jean-jacques da Conceição - Barcelona´ 1992 (basketball), Palmira Barbosa - Atlanta´1996 (handball), Nádia Cruz - Sydney ´ 2000 (swimming), Elzira Torres - handball (opening ceremony) and Ângelo Victoriano - basketball (closing) Atenas´2004.

The list includes Filomena Trindade - handball (opening) and João Ntyamba - athletics (closing) 2008´ Beijing, Marcelina Kiala - handball (opening) and Antónia Moreira "Faia" - judo (closing) London´2021 and Luísa Kiala - Rio de January 2016 (handball).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X