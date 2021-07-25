Angola Parade 13th in Opening Ceremony of Olympic Games

Luanda — Angolan handball player Natália Bernardo was the13th to parade at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Japan.

Wearing red, yellow and black, symbol of the national flag, the delegation's flag bearer, ranked second among Africans, after Algeria.

The event is somewhat atypical due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, and several members of the Angolan Olympic Committee witnessed the event from the stands.

The games, which will run until the 8th of August, will be played, for the first time, without a public, since the debut edition held in 1896, in Athens (Greece).

The opening party brought together 11,000 athletes from 204 countries, in a stadium with capacity for 68,000 spectators, in Tokyo.

Angola is participating in event for the 10th time with a delegation made up of 39 members.

They include managers, coaches, medical staff and athletes in category of women handball, swimming, athletics, judo and sailing.

Check the list of flag bearers who paraded for Angola in previous events:

Fernando Lopes - Moscow´1980 (swimming athlete), Hélder de Carvalho - Seul´ 1988 (judo), Jean-jacques da Conceição - Barcelona´ 1992 (basketball), Palmira Barbosa - Atlanta´1996 (handball), Nádia Cruz - Sydney ´ 2000 (swimming), Elzira Torres - handball (opening ceremony) and Ângelo Victoriano - basketball (closing) Atenas´2004.

The list includes Filomena Trindade - handball (opening) and João Ntyamba - athletics (closing) 2008´ Beijing, Marcelina Kiala - handball (opening) and Antónia Moreira "Faia" - judo (closing) London´2021 and Luísa Kiala - Rio de January 2016 (handball).