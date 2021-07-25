Ethiopian Transports More Than 30 Million Doses of Vaccine

25 July 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has made all the necessary preparations with all required capabilities to transport COVID-19 vaccine across the globe.

So far, the airline transported more than 30 million doses of vaccine to more than 24 countries, according to the Ethiopian Airlines.

The airlines transports the vaccines using its state of the art Cargo terminal that has a cold storage facility of 54,000sqm with compartmentalized different temperature ranges and real-time temperature monitoring system.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X