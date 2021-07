Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian shooter Olfa Cherni failed to qualify for the finals of the Olympic tournament of Tokyo-2020 by finishing 25th out of 53 participants in the competition of the air pistol 10 meters with 570 points, after the qualifications held Sunday at the shooting range of Asaka.

Her compatriot Ala Othmani was also eliminated Saturday in qualifications after finishing in 34th position on 36 participants.