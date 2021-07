Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri was eliminated by Russian Larisa Korobeynikova (15-3) in the round of 16 of the individual fencing (women) of the Olympic tournament of Tokyo-2020, played Sunday.

Boubakri (32 years) fails to reedit feat of Rio-2016 where she had won the bronze medal in the same specialty.