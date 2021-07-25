Tunisia: Jo - Tokyo-2020 (Aviron) - Le Duo Tunisien Khadija Krimi/Nour El Houda Ettaieb Jouera La Finale C

Olympics — Tokyo-2020 (rowing): Tunisian duo Khadija Krimi / Nour El Houda Ettaieb to play final C

(TAP) - Tunisian rowers Khadija Krimi and Nour El Houda Ettaieb qualified Sunday for the final C rowing tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by finishing in 5th place in the 1st repechage of the event of lightweight women's double sculls by covering the distance in 7:54.95.

The Tunisian duo had completed the preliminary round in 5th position, after covering the distance in 7:39. 61.

The final C will be played Tuesday from 01:22 Tunisian time, at the Forest Sea Canal in Tokyo, and will pit the crews of Tunisia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Argentina, Austria and Guatemala.