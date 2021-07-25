Tunisia: 231 Additional Deaths, 5,359 Infections By Coronavirus Identified On July 23, 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — 231 additional deaths and 5,359 infections by the coronavirus out of 17,694 tests conducted were recorded on July 23, 2021, reported Sunday, the Ministry of Health.

In its daily bulletin on the epidemic situation in the country, the Ministry reported that the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Tunisia has reached 18 thousand 600 deaths.

According to the same source, the total number of infections amounted to 596 thousand 289 cases and the daily rate of positivity of tests Covid-19 amounted to 30.29%.

The total number of recoveries reached 460 thousand 361 cases after the recovery of 2,764 people on July 23, the same source said.