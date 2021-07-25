Tunisia: President Saied - Donations of Vaccines Will Reach Five Million Doses

25 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of vaccines donated by brotherly and friendly countries could reach five million doses in the coming days, said President Kaïs Saïed, during his visit Saturday in the governorate of Gafsa.

These vaccines will be distributed fairly and according to the needs of each region, he added.

President Kaïs Saïed visited Saturday Gafsa to follow closely the installation of a field hospital for patients COVID+ in the covered sports hall of the city.

The responsibility requires to face and fight against this pandemic, especially after the outbreak and the lack of oxygen seen in hospitals in Tunisia.

"The authorities concerned should have anticipated the problem of lack of oxygen and act to store sufficient quantities," he said.

The President of the Republic said that a reform of the public health system is imperative. The public health system must be strengthened by the necessary means to be able to meet the expectations of citizens since health is a fundamental right.

He praised the immense momentum of solidarity and generosity of sisterly countries and friends who have supported Tunisia in its efforts to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 and forwarded, through airlifts, several medical aid to Tunisia.

In addition, the governorate of Gafsa has received from the Presidency of the Republic resuscitation beds, an ambulance and oxygen concentrators in addition to medical equipment for hospitals in the region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X