Tunisia: President Saied - Donations of Vaccines Will Reach Five Million Doses

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of vaccines donated by brotherly and friendly countries could reach five million doses in the coming days, said President Kaïs Saïed, during his visit Saturday in the governorate of Gafsa.

These vaccines will be distributed fairly and according to the needs of each region, he added.

President Kaïs Saïed visited Saturday Gafsa to follow closely the installation of a field hospital for patients COVID+ in the covered sports hall of the city.

The responsibility requires to face and fight against this pandemic, especially after the outbreak and the lack of oxygen seen in hospitals in Tunisia.

"The authorities concerned should have anticipated the problem of lack of oxygen and act to store sufficient quantities," he said.

The President of the Republic said that a reform of the public health system is imperative. The public health system must be strengthened by the necessary means to be able to meet the expectations of citizens since health is a fundamental right.

He praised the immense momentum of solidarity and generosity of sisterly countries and friends who have supported Tunisia in its efforts to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 and forwarded, through airlifts, several medical aid to Tunisia.

In addition, the governorate of Gafsa has received from the Presidency of the Republic resuscitation beds, an ambulance and oxygen concentrators in addition to medical equipment for hospitals in the region.