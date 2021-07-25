Tunisia/Algeria - Jerandi/Lamamra Phone Talk

25 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi expressed, Saturday, during a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart, Ramtane Lamamra, his thanks and gratitude to the Algerian leaders and people for the solidarity and assistance provided to Tunisia in this exceptional period, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Algeria had recently sent to Tunisia quantities of vaccines and medical oxygen, in addition to various medical equipment.

For his part, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and the national community abroad, praised the depth of fraternal relations between Tunisia and Algeria, which (relations) are of strategic importance in various areas, said the Department of Foreign Affairs in a statement issued Sunday in Tunis.

The two ministers expressed during the talks, their interest in working more to address the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting also allowed coordination of the positions of the two countries on the most important international and regional issues, including the files presented in the framework of the African Union.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

