Egypt: Agriculture Min. - We Seek Optimal Use of Water Bodies to Boost Fish Production

Agriculture Minister Sayyed el Quseir underlined the state's keenness to benefit from the relative advantage of water bodies to meet Egypt's needs of fish and boost exports.

In statements to Al Masry Al Youm on Sunday, he said the bill on protecting lakes and fish wealth - which is due to be tackled later in the day by the parliament - is meant to examine the optimal use of lakes nationwide and their resources in order to implement fishery activities under a legal framework.

The bill will regulate fishery activities and facilitate investments in this promising domain.