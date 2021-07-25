Egyptian Table Tennis Champion Dina Meshref Qualifies to 3rd Round in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

25 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian national table tennis champion Dina Meshref qualified Sunday to the 3rd Women's Single Round in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Meshref secured a place in the 3rd round after having defeated her Polish rival Natalia Partyka 4/2.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

