President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a presidential decree appointing two new members in Al Azhar Council for Senior Scholars.

The two members are Al Azhar Undersecretary Mohamed Abdel Rahman el Duwaini and Fathi Othman el Feqi, professor at the Sharia and Law Faculty in Cairo.

The pair got the highest votes at the council's elections.

The decree was published in the Gazette out Sunday.