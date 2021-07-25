Egypt Reports 38 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Saturday night that 38 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 283,985.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said four patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,481.

As many as 422 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 227,490 so far, the spokesman said.