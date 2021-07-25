Egypt: Higher Education Minister Follows Up Alamein Univ Preparations for New Academic Year

Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar and President of Al Alamein International University (AIU) Essam el Kordi met on Sunday 25/7/2021 to discuss a partnership agreement between the two sides.

The meeting also took up preparations for the new academic year, as well as new education programs offered by the AIU.

A report submitted by Kordi focused on two programs about dentistry and public health, a statement by the Higher Education Ministry said.

The report also tackled cooperation agreements signed by the AIU, including a protocol sealed with the American University in Cairo (AUC) in April.

The AIU started its first academic year (2020-2021) in six fields: arts and design, pharmacy, computer science and engineering, business, international legal studies, and engineering.

It offered nine programs that included pharmacy, environmental architecture and building technology, construction engineering and management, furniture design, artificial intelligence science, software engineering, artificial intelligence engineering, accounting and information systems, and international legal studies. The fields of dentistry and public health will be included in the 2021-2022 academic year.