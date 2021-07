Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur ( World 23rd) was defeated Sunday by Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro (206th) 4-6, 1-6, in the first round of the women's singles draw of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic tennis tournament.

Ons Jabeur misses for the third time in a row its passage to the second round of an Olympic tournament after its elimination in the first rounds of the Olympics in London-2012 and Rio-2016.