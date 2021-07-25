Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The other two patients are from Quarantine Center in Adi-Keih, Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (11), Southern (10), Anseba (10), and Southern Red Sea (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,282 while the number of deaths stands at 33.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,495.

Ministry of Health

24 July 2021