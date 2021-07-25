Seychelles: Project On Seychelles' Silhouette Island Protects Coco De Mer From Invasive Plant

24 July 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

A project to tackle invasive plants threatening a coco de mer population on Silhouette island started last month by the Island Conservation Society in partnership with the Islands Development Company and Hilton Labriz Resort and Spa.

Silhouette, which is Seychelles' third largest granitic island, is one of the richest biodiversity hotspots in the western Indian Ocean with many endemic and threatened plant and animal species. Conservation on the island is managed by the Island Conservation Society (ICS).

According to ICS "from the island's La Passe, a steep trail leads to the Jardin Marron garden of coco de mer palms. Situated at 400 metres' altitude, just before reaching the crest at the top, the endemic coco de mer is recently facing threats of the sprawl of invasive plants that could potentially affect its future existence."

The alien species -- Merremia peltate -- commonly known as Lalyann gran fey in Creole, are usually found on the main island of Mahe and Silhouette. They are known to be aggressive and vigorous invasive creepers. This coarse climbing vine, with underground tubers, tends to spread out of control.

The invasive plants first grow in small areas, then extend rapidly, crawling onto indigenous species, strangling, and smothering them. The plants can grow up to 20 metre and can easily suffocate the garden's population of towering adult coco de mer plants, as wells as the juveniles.

The coco de mer is the world's largest and heaviest nut, which when mature weighs between 15 and 30 kg. The species is endemic to Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and grows naturally on Praslin and Curieuse.

The palm is a dioecious species which means it has both a male and female plant. It is already on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.

Since its introduction to the hill of Silhouette in the 1940s, the endemic palm population of about 4000 square metres, has been thriving well at the heart of Jardin Marron.

The Island Conservation Society says that its objective is to keep maintaining a healthy habitat for the plants and promote germination.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
More Questions Than Answers on Nigerian Biafra Leader's Arrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X